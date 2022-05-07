HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy hosted their first round of the playoffs against New Braunfels Christian Academy.
After six innings of solid baseball, the Wildcats would use a wild seventh inning to advance to the next round after their 15-3 win over AOA.
Senior pitcher Todd Gladish got the start on the mound and after a rough first two innings, he settled in. Gladish would throw four shutdown innings keeping the Wildcats at three runs.
He would then come back out for the top of the seventh but was unable to record an out. The Lions would turn to Ben Wright and Wes Doshier to try and get them out but it was unsuccessful.
Wright would face four batters getting just one out. He allowed three runs before the Lions put in Doshier.
Doshier would finish the game on the mound facing seven Wildcat hitters. He would give up four runs with only one earned.
Errors played a big role in this game as the Lions committed eight of them. In the two innings, AOA committed two errors, both being on pick-off attempts. Those two would lead lead for New Braunfels.
The Lion's offense never really set in. They were able to come out with three hits and three walks.
Two of the three hits would come in the third inning which led to the Lions bringing in two of their runs.
With the upsetting loss, AOA’s season will now come to a close.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.