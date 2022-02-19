HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy is looking for their third straight State Championship, and they have cleared the first hurdle.
The Lions were able to defeat Castle Hills, 44-30 as they will now match up with the number one team in the state on Tuesday.
“Well we didn’t have our best game today, but we did enough to get by,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “There are some things that we are definitely going to have to improve on as we go play the number one team in the state. It’s now or never, we have to step up and play. Hopefully we will be able to make those improvements by then and get it right.”
Castle Hills opened the game strong against the Lions as they rushed out to a quick lead in the first quarter. However, once AOA’s lineup started to hit shots, it poured in. But with the seconds ticking off the clock in the opening quarter, Lions’ Mason Wallace drilled a three to lift AOA to a 15-14 lead and they never looked back.
Ball movement was also a top-priority of the Lions today as they were able to calm their nerves and move the ball around to create open shots.
Offense was led by both Mason Wallace and Kaden Judie. Wallace added a team high of 18 points, while Judie got the tough points from the paint with 17.
“I thought that we were a little bit nervous in the first,” Jones noted. “For half of these guys it was their first playoff game. Once again, Kaden [Judie] dominated the boards and dominated the inside. Castle Hill shot the ball well in the first quarter and we were able to identify some of their shooters and got on them in the second half.”
Free throws are something that every team works on in practice and can be what makes or breaks you in games, today it made it for the Lions
AOA was able to get into the bonus in the fourth quarter and while Castle Hills continued to push, it became too much as the Lions went 5-9 in the closing quarter to build their lead up.
“We work on free throws every day,” Jones added. “I tell the guys if we can’t make free throws and layups, you aren't going to win very many games. We will keep working on it and hopefully we can keep knocking them down.”
Defense for the Lions played another big part of the game. AOA used Judie a lot in the paint to haul in the defensive rebounds and keep the Lions on top.
“We were pushing out on their shooters and Kaden just dominates the middle, so anybody that gets in the middle they either throw it up or Kaden is knocking it into the third row, he’s a big guy for us,” Jones said.
Alpha Omega will now continue their quest for a second state title on Tuesday as they will play Hill Country Christian.
