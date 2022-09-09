HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy took to their home turf for the first time this season but were unable to come away with the win.
The Lions would face a strong Fort Worth Temple Christian team that ran away with the game 42-7 after the Lions were unable to get anything going offensively.
“Temple was better than our kids thought they would be,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “We as coaches knew but sometimes it's hard to get 16-year-olds to understand that and I think it caught them off guard. I thought we played well in the second half. We talked all week about avoiding the negative plays. But we had a lot and we turned the ball over too much.”
AOA was back on the field after missing their last game, due to the weather. With the break, the Lions haven’t seen the field since Aug. 27 in their opening day win.
All week, the Lions talked about not having any negative plays, but that wasn’t the case. The Eagles were too much for AOA, who had some kids playing out of positions.
The Eagles were able to run away with the game in the first half, holding a 26-7 lead at the break.
AOA, with a limited roster, was unable to make up the ground.
“I think we have some kids that are playing out of spot,” Norris said. “It might not be where they can contribute the best. We have an off week ahead and we will look at that and move some guys. Trey Mayton looked good at the defensive end. We might have to switch some things up in our secondary. My biggest disappointment was our defense and guys missing assignments and coverages. We need to have a good week of practice. But our guys didn’t quit tonight. That’s the biggest thing.”
Bailey Hall had a bright spot for the Lions in this game with an interception that he would return for a touchdown. The only points AOA would score.
The interception came before the half but AOA couldn’t keep the momentum after launching a pass downfield that was intercepted before the half.
With this game over, the Lions may have their toughest opponent out of the way. With another bye week ahead, they have time to regroup and figure out where they need a player change.
“Our thing this year is having the right guys here,” Norris said. “Hopefully, we have the right guys here. They are going to keep fighting. That was a really tough team that we played tonight. It doesn’t erase that they got a win in Week 1 and the progress they made. I’m really proud of the kids we have.”
The Lions will have two weeks of practice before returning to the field on Sept. 23. AOA will be back at Lions stadium for a game against Mt. Enterprise. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
“I think we have some areas of concern,” Norris said. “We aren’t going to take any time off. We are going to work hard and I think they will be anxious when we play again in two weeks. We have to clean up and move forward.”
