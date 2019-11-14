After coming up just short of the ultimate goal last year, the Alpha Omega Academy Lions enter the postseason with no shortage of motivation.
Alpha Omega returns to the TAPPS Six-Man Division II playoffs after falling to Bulverde Bracken Christian in the 2018 state title game. Coming off a two-game skid, the Lions (6-3, 3-2) are looking for a spark — despite missing some key pieces for their playoff run.
They open postseason play Friday at Leander Rouse against Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
“It’s all about how they respond,” said head coach Jeff Norris. “The thing about us all year is we have a lot of complementary around him (injured leading rusher Cole Garrison) well now we have to see which one of those complementary guys is ready to shoulder the load.”
With sophomore Todd Gladish taking over at quarterback, Norris is testing out new methods for the offense. Stepping in for injured starter Harrison Allen, Gladish has passed for 235 yards and six touchdowns on just 28 attempts.
“We just tried to make some changes with the guys we have,” said Norris. “Putting Gladish in at quarterback, he’s played some there this year and he had a good game against Brazosport. By moving (junior Jacob) Poteete to outside receiver, hopefully we can get him the ball a little more.”
The Lions’ offense has been held silent in their last two games and will be relying heavily on Poteete, who is second on the team in receiving yards and a vital part of AOA’s defensive front.
“After those two losses we’ve been coming to practice and trying to find out what works,” said Poteete. “We gotta make adjustments. A lot of our players are out, but that’s not stopping us. We’re still going to try to do our best and get through.”
Heading into the postseason, the Lions have one thing on their mind — getting back to the title game. They’re ready for the challenge, as they attempt to overcome the odds and make a run at a championship.
“I learned that it’s not what we do during the regular season, it’s about what we do in the postseason,” said Gladish. “Were going to prove that we can overcome adversity.”
