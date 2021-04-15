A pair of Huntsville student-athletes won individual events while the Lady Hornet 4x400 relay team took home gold at this week’s Class 5A track and field area meet in Hallsville.
Kylee Lehman finished first in the shot put with a throw of 36’-7 ½”, in addition to securing a silver medal in discus, with Karen Kiratu winning the 3200m. Jordan Collins, Alyssa Fielder, Lalia Diaz and Aubrey Dennis ran away with the 4x400 relay by a seven-second margin.
The Lady Hornets finished second as a team, with 13 members qualifying for regionals.
“We had some really good performances today,” Huntsville head coach Kathy Lehman said. “It was cold today. When we first got there, it was rainy and they delayed it an hour. They did pretty good.”
The Lady Hornet 4x100 relay team of Alyiah Craft, Fielder, Aquarius Howard and Maciah Martin took home third place. Fielder also finished in second place in the high jump with a jump of 5’-2”, while the 4x200 team of Martin, Jordan Collins, Markia Sweat and Fielder placed second. Dennis finished third in the 800m.
“The girls have really done a good job,” Lehman said. “We have 13 girls that competed yesterday, and you don’t want to overextend them. We have to be strategic with how we place people so we can win.”
The Huntsville boys finished 10th, but Tre Taylor will still represent the team at regionals. Taylor finished in fourth place in the 110m hurdles.
Jordan Woodberry finished fifth in the high jump, sixth in the 200m dash and placed fifth as a part of the 4x400m and 4x200m relay teams. AJ Wilson finished sixth in the high jump, and was also a part of the 4x400 relay team.
Next up for Huntsville is the region meet, which is scheduled for next Friday and Saturday at UT-Arlington.
“The goal is to get to state,” Lehman said. “If we do what we need to do, we will be in Austin.”
