Junior forward Amber Leggett reached a new career milestone during Sam Houston’s home win over Abilene Christian on Wednesday night.
Leggett needed just one bucket to reach 1,000 points for her career, and got it just 34 seconds into the contest off an offensive rebound. She finished the night with a game-high 31 points, as the Bearkats (7-4, 3-2) rolled to an 88-72 victory.
Faith Cook scored 17 points for the Bearkats, while Courtney Cleveland and Madelyn Batista added 13 and 14, respectively.
Sam Houston led for all but one minute of the first half but never trailed. The Wildcats (9-3, 2-1) got as close as five in the second quarter before the Kats went on a 6-0 run to pull away. Sam Houston led by as many as 14 points when Cook hit a 3-pointer at the 2:18 mark and again when she scored on a layup with 33 seconds to go in the first half.
Sam Houston forced 12 turnovers and turned it into 11 first-half points to go into the break up 44-32. The Bearkats take a break in action this weekend before hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Jan. 27.
