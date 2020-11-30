Sam Houston State’s Amber Leggett is the Southland Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Leggett wasted no time showcasing her offensive productivity, registering consecutive double-digit scoring performances for the Bearkats. The junior erupted for 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks in the Kats’ season opener. She concluded the week shooting 62.5 percent from the field on 30.5 minutes per game.
The award marks the second of Leggett’s career. Sam Houston State jumps back into action Dec. 9, on the road against Alabama.
Women’s Basketball Player of the Week – Amber Leggett, Sam Houston State – Jr. – Forward – Navarre, Fla.
Leggett opened the season on a tear, leading Sam Houston to a pair of wins last week. The junior from Navarre, Fla., averaged 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the week. In her first game, she recorded a career night as she played 39 minutes while setting career highs with 34 points and a dozen rebounds in a 104-61 win over Midwestern State. Three days later, she followed up with an efficient outing, scoring 18 points along with seven boards on 8-for-12 shooting in just 22 minutes in a 86-62 victory over Central Baptist.
Honorable Mention: Madi Miller, Abilene Christian; Jada Duncantell, New Orleans; Zya Nugent, Stephen F. Austin; Alecia Westbrook, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.
