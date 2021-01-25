Southland Conference honors are becoming a regular occurrence for Sam Houston junior Amber Leggett.
For the third time this season and the second time in as many weeks, Leggett was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week in a release from league officials on Monday afternoon.
Just days after winning her second Southland Player of the Week honor of the season, Leggett put together arguably her most efficient performance of the season in a convincing win over Abilene Christian — the Kats' third win in a row and the first over ACU in Huntsville since 1983.
The junior from Navarre, Fla., hit 10 of her 17 shots from the field, going 2-for-3 from 3-point range, and was 9-for-13 from the foul line for 31 points, her second 30-point outing of the season. She also recorded four rebounds and three assists to go along with a pair of steals and blocks.
Leggett entered the night needing just one point to become the 18th Bearkat in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark for her career, which she got on the team's first possession of the game. The league's leading scorer with an average of 19.9 points per game, Leggett has three of the top four single-game Southland scoring performances this season and is the only player with multiple 30-point outings.
Sam Houston's next game, scheduled for Wednesday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, was postponed due to COVID issues within the Islanders' program.
The Bearkats are next scheduled to hit the court on Saturday, when they travel to Nacogdoches to battle league-leading Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
