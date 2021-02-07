Amber Leggett and Faith cook combined for 40 points on Saturday, as the Kats secured their second consecutive league win with a 72-58 victory over Nicholls.
“That’s the expectation of a senior,” SHSU head coach Ravon Justice said. “I thought Amber had some good looks, but she got in some foul trouble early and it was good to see her bounce back late in the game. It’s good to see them have a good outing.”
While the Bearkats were able to hold a lead for all but 30 seconds of the game, Nicholls made it interesting in the third quarter. The Colonels were able to get within nine points, until the Bearkats made a run of their own to bump the lead back up to 20.
“You always want to be able to make a run,” Justice said. “Anytime you make a run you definitely want to see the fight in them. I think the biggest thing was at their place they made a run, and we were not able to make a run back, it’s good to see that from the girls.”
SHSU finished the night shooting 44% from the field, while making 15 free throws. Defense was also big for the Kats, as they out rebounded the Colonels 40-32, while forcing 32 turnovers that led to 22 points.
“I thought they would come out and execute early,” Justice added. “The biggest thing tonight is that we wanted to rebound the basketball and make sure we got the ball inside and just try and control the tempo of the game.”
The Sam Houston women will travel to Southeastern Louisiana University for a league matchup on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.