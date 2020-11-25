Coming off their winningest season as a Division I program, the Sam Houston State Bearkats opened their 2020-21 campaign on a positive note Wednesday night at Johnson Coliseum.
The Bearkats raced past Midwestern State with a dominant post performance, out-scoring their opponent by 30 points in the paint in a 104-61 victory.
Junior forwards Amber Leggett and Madelyn Batista led the way for Sam Houston State, posting new career-highs in scoring with 34 and 19 points, respectively. Leggett also pulled down 12 rebounds, a new career-best.
“Amber has been playing hard,” Sam Houston State head coach Ravon Justice said. “She's one of our leaders. Once she allows the game to come to her, she does a great job. Madelyn has been working hard in practice, so I'm glad the results showed here. I'm extremely proud of both of them.”
“Coach Justice said to stick to the game plan and points would come,” Leggett added. “I just trusted what she said, and it worked.”
The Bearkats trailed by one after the first quarter, but overcame this sluggish start with a dominant finish to the first half. With the game tied at 27, Sam Houston State rattled off a 26-6 run to take the lead for good.
“I just thought we were passive, and we're a pressure team,” Justice added. “When you're passive like that, it takes away from what your strongpoints are — especially on the offensive end. We gave up too many threes early, and I thought once we got aggressive we were better.”
The Bearkats return to action on Saturday at home against Central Baptist. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
