TRINITY — A late rally lifted the Trinity Tigers to a pivotal league win over New Waverly on Friday night.
Trailing late in the fourth quarter, Trinity closed out the game on an 8-1 run to secure a 60-57 victory. With the win, the Tigers improve to 2-1 in District 23-3A.
Trinity head coach Jacoby Mitchell is hoping his team can build off Friday and string together a few wins as they move into the heart of their league slate.
“This builds momentum,” the coach said. “We realize that we haven't really got on a winning streak since the beginning of the year. You have to start with one, so we can just get one and get on a roll.”
New Waverly (1-1 in District 23-3A) took a four-point lead with 3:30 remaining, as junior guard Cameron Austin knocked down a contested 3-pointer. However, late turnovers by the Dogs allowed the Tigers to climb back into the game.
The Bulldogs had three chances to tie or take the lead in the final two minutes, but were unable to do so. Austin’s triple with three-and-a-half minutes to go would be their last field goal of the night.
“It's always going to be a tough one when we come to Trinity,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “It's going to be a close game every time, and it's a good rivalry. We had some turnovers down the stretch that we shouldn't have and allowed them to come back and catch up with us.”
Jakai Miller-Gates and Jace Stout led Trinity with 13 points each, while Jamarian Hall added 10. The Bulldogs were led by Sebastine Amaro with 17 points and Cameron Austin with 13.
Next up for Trinity is a road game at Anderson-Shiro on Tuesday. New Waverly will return to action Tuesday as well, facing Onalaska at home.
