Untimely cold stretches at the end of each half cost the Sam Houston State Bearkats in a big way Saturday evening.
Playing in front of the most animated crowd to fill Johnson Coliseum this season, Sam Houston State came up short against hated rival Stephen F. Austin. The Kats led by as much as 10 points, but a second-half SFA rally resulted in an 81-76 defeat for SHSU.
With a win, Sam Houston State would’ve been tied with SFA for first place in the Southland Conference. Instead, the Bearkats (15-7, 8-3) fall two games back of the Lumberjacks — and into a tie with Nicholls for second place.
“It was a good game,” SHSU head coach Jason Hooten said. “It was two teams that played well — and personally, I think the two best teams in the league. You hate to find a loser tonight but I’d like to think that we just ran out of time. The last four minutes got away from us a little bit.”
Sam Houston State held a six-point lead with just under seven minutes remaining and appeared to have momentum heading into the final stretch. However, Stephen F. Austin proceeded to take control of the game with a 20-5 run.
The Bearkats caught a break during this stretch, tying the game at 63 as SFA junior big man Charlie Daniels was whistled for goaltending on a 3-point attempt from SHSU sophomore guard Xavier Bryant. Daniels redeemed himself at the other end, though, knocking down his first career 3-pointer as the shot clock expired to give the Lumberjacks the lead for good.
“You read the scouting report and people have different tendencies for what they can and can’t do,” SHSU sophomore guard Zach Nutall said. “That was one of the things it said he really couldn’t do. It’s a game of runs and a game of big plays, and he happened to make a big play.”
“When you have a 6-foot-10 guy on their team that hasn’t shot a three in his life … and I look up with one second on the shot clock and he has the ball, that’s exactly what you want,” Hooten added.
The coach’s greatest frustration after the game was his team’s performance on the glass.
SFA outrebounded the Kats 34-27, with a handful of offensive boards resulting in 15 second-chance points for the Jacks.
“The bottom line is we didn’t rebound the ball well enough, and I knew that was going to be the key to the game,” Hooten said. “We got a lot of stops on that end in the second half … but if you give someone three chances to score, they’re likely going to get it in.”
Five players scored in double figures for the Bearkats, with senior forward Kai Mitchell pouring in 15 points and senior guards Chad Bowie and Dainan Swoope, junior forward RJ Smith and sophomore guard Zach Nutall each finishing with 11.
SHSU will look to get back in the win column Wednesday, as it heads on the road to Incarnate Word.
