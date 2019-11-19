Playing in their final home opener at the Paul Bohan Gym, a pair of seniors weren’t going to send the Hornet faithful home disappointed.
With the score tied at 48 and just 20 seconds left on the clock, Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant drew up an inbounds play that the Hornets used frequently during the 2018-19 season. Last year, the target was two-sport star T’vondre Sweat, now a defensive lineman for the University of Texas football team. This time around it was senior guard Jacovyn Houston — and while the player receiving the pass was different, the result stayed largely the same.
Huntsville senior guard Raymond Russell allowed a cluster of Hornet and Oak Ridge players to separate on the inbound, before lofting the ball toward the middle of the paint. Houston rose above the defense, caught the pass and swished an alley-oop from three feet out, breaking a 48-all tie and lifting Huntsville to a 51-50 victory.
“We set up the play, so we just had to go out there and execute it,” Russell said. “I hit my man (Jacovyn) for the alley-oop, and he got it for us.”
“Gotta hit the shot,” Houston added on his mindset coming out of the timeout. “Gotta hit the shot.”
Houston led the Hornets with 15 points, while junior big man Taylor Harrell and Russell also scored in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Oliphant is pleased with his team’s improvement on defense from last week’s season opener at Bryan, which the Hornets lost 78-60. However, he still recognizes areas of improvement as his team moves closer to district play.
“We played better defensively than we did against Bryan, and actually brought some energy,” the coach said. “I was pleased with that, but we're still making careless turnovers and we're struggling offensively. ... It's early in the season, so we have to get it fixed.”
Huntsville returns to action Thursday at the Magnolia Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.