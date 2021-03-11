KATY — A back-and-forth battle between two teams on their way out of the Southland Conference came down to a last-second whistle.
Sam Houston erased a five-point deficit in the final 40 seconds of Thursday's conference tournament quarterfinals game against Lamar at the Merrell Center in Katy. However, a defensive foul called on junior forward Tristan Ikpe with 0.8 seconds remaining sent Lamar's Avery Sullivan to the foul line with a chance to win the game.
The senior forward did just that, knocking down 1-of-2 free throws to secure a 70-69 victory for the Cardinals.
"If you love what you do and you work as hard as you do, this rips your heart out. It's as simple as that," Sam Houston head coach Jason Hooten said. "I got my heart ripped out on Saturday night. I got it put back in and hopped on the horse, and I just got it ripped out again. It's what you love to do ... and you put so much in it that sometimes your family comes second. I have a daughter that's playing softball tonight, but I'm not there. It's a hard profession and we put a lot into it.
"As far as that last play of the game, it is what it is. I'm not sure a hard-fought battle should be ended that way, but Lamar probably thinks different. And if I was Lamar, I'd probably be thinking different as well."
Sam Houston out-performed the Cardinals in several statistical categories, including rebounds (38-25), points off turnovers (16-10) and second-chance points (19-7). However, it wasn't enough to offset an electric offensive performance from Lamar, which shot 51% from the field while making 8-of-14 3-point attempts.
Junior guard Zach Nutall led the Bearkats with 30 points, with 21 coming in the second half, but nobody else reached double-digit scoring figures. Several Sam Houston players provided contributions in other areas, with Ikpe recording 10 rebounds and two blocks — and arguably had another on the last-second foul call that ultimately determined the game — while Javion May added eight rebounds and Donte Powers dished out a game-high six assists.
Ultimately, though, it wasn't enough to eke out a victory over a Lamar team that constantly hit contested shots on its way to having four players score in double figures. Davion Buster led the Cardinals with 17 points, followed by Kasen Harrison with 15.
"I think we have a really good defense," Hooten said. "Do I think we played our best defensive game tonight? No. We left some guys open and didn't get up in some guys like we needed to, but you have to give Lamar credit. They made eight. Our goal was five, and I'd guess three of those we had somebody draped all over him."
"We missed a lot of assignments," Nutall added, "but you get better, get stronger and get ready for what's next."
While the heartbreak of Thursday's defeat is still fresh, the Bearkats have plenty to be excited about as they prepare to begin a new era in the Western Athletic Conference next season. One of the primary forces driving this optimism is the return of first-team all-conference guard Demarkus Lampley, who was a senior this season but received an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With Lampley, Nutall and Bryce Monroe — who is a finalist for the Kyle Macy National Freshman of the Year Award — coming back, one will be hard-pressed to find a mid-major backcourt with more offensive firepower. The trio averaged 47.4 points per game during league play this season.
"This motivates me a lot," Lampley said. "This is my first time being on this stage, and I've never seen anything like it before. Obviously we wanted to win, but I want everybody to know that I'm coming back next year and we're going to be really motivated."
Lamar will face Abilene Christian in the semifinals on Friday. Sam Houston, which finished third in the Southland, completes its 2020-21 season at 19-9.
