The Alpha Omega Academy Lady Lions kept their early-season momentum rolling with yet another dominant effort over the weekend.
Alpha Omega went undefeated at the recent Bellville Tournament, taking first place to improve to 9-0 on the season.
The Lady Lions opened the event with a two-set victory over Bay Area. They proceeded to take down Brazos Christian in three sets during the championship game.
In addition to taking home the tournament title, Alpha Omega also secured individual accolades, with Jessica and Nikki Kohers both earning all-tournament honors for their performance throughout the weekend.
Alpha Omega’s strong start to the season follows up a deep playoff run from last fall, during which the team notched close to 20 wins on its way to the state semifinals
The Lady Lions are set to return to action tonight at Tomball Rosehill Christian. Both varsity and junior varsity teams will be playing, with matches scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
