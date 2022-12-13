HUNTSVILLE — Despite a late surge in the closing minutes, Alpha Omega Academy girls’ team was unable to complete the late comeback.
The Lady Lions’ (3-6, 1-1 TAPPS 3A, district 5) would drop the non-district match 39-31 despite a strong performance from sophomore Carter Allen.
“I thought we played really good defense in the second half,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. “We settled down offensively in the second half too. We are just trying to get these girls to not panic and offensively it’s been kind of hard lately. We’ve been struggling to score. It was nice to see them get some points tonight and get some points to fall. We were able to get to the foul line and get some points as well. Overall, I was happy with the defensive rotations in the second half. We are really starting to crank that up a bit and playing better defense. That’s the thing we can control.”
The first half was a struggle for the Lady Lions, who only mustered up 17 first half points.
Cornerstone also ran a press defense in the third quarter which really hindered the Lady Lion’s offense.
CCS was able to force over 10 turnovers throughout the game and held AOA to one point in the third quarter.
“We struggled with ball handling as a team,” Norris said. “There was some confusion about what we were trying to do as well. We had a pretty good plan to attack the press and when we executed it, it was fine. It’s just understanding that they have to be ready for every play.”
The third quarter was a pivotal point but they were able to close the gap in the fourth as they played sound defense.
AOA held the Cougars to 12 fourth quarter points while the Lady Lions scored 14 to make the game close in the end.
Offensively AOA saw their highs and lows. Sophomore Maddie Wallace led things for the Lady Lions with 12 points while Allen finished with 11.
“Carter shot the ball well and I thought Maddie was really good attacking the basket and getting to the foul line,” Norris said. “I thought Kathryn got aggressive and was able to get to the line. Those three kinda make us go offensively and if they aren’t scoring it’s tough for us to score.”
With this game behind them, the Lady Lions’ will have to quickly put this game behind them.
The Lady Lions will return to the “Lion’s Den” for a 5 p.m. tip-off on Thursday for a non-district matchup against Conroe Covenant.
“We have to continue to get ready for district,” Norris said. “We have to tighten up our defensive rotation. Our defense is the biggest thing we can control and it was the biggest thing we were harping on this week. We saw a greater effort in practice and we saw that in the second half. We just have to continue to challenge them, work hard and be excited when they play.”
