HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy softball had its best season in program history as they made the state semi-final game for the first time in program history.
The Lions were honored for their all-district season with six members on the first team and four on the second, the Lady Lions went 8-0 and secured another district title.
The first team honorees were Allie Warren, Chrissy DeShaw, Candace Smith, Allison Davis, Jesse McMahon and Bella Michalski.
AOA’s second team members were Anna Short, Mia Davis, Emily Adkins and Cameron Smith
While the Lady Lions also saw success from their regular season play, they saw more results from their post-season play.
AOA nabbed five postseason honors as Warren, DeShaw and Candace Smith for their postseason work.
Allison Davis was also named to the All-State second team and McMahon earned honorable mention.
The Lady Lions also have six members on the academic All-State team. They were Short, Allison Davis, Cameron Smith, Adkins, DeShaw and Candace Smith.
