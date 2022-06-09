HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy’s season saw a trip to the state semifinals where they eventually fell to Shiner.
However, the Lady Lions took their season a step further as they got past Hallestville securing a spot in the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
“I was pretty happy with the season,” AOA head coach David DeShaw said. “Going back to the beginning of the season we graduated four kids in 2021 and we lost our pitcher and catcher. From a leadership standpoint, I wasn’t sure who would step up. Getting to the school's first final four was amazing.”
After the Lady Lions graduated their former pitcher and catcher duo, they needed somebody to step up. They got the from sophomore Allie Warren and junior Bella Michalski.
Warren became the team's ace, throwing 77.1 innings and starting 15 games. While she had limited experience in 2021, she was able to show out in 2022. She would go on to allow 45 runs while striking out 76 opposing batters. She played a big part in this team's defense.
“Allie got her feet wet in 2021 but this year she stepped up and threw about 80% of our innings,” Deshaw said. “Allie really stepped up into the role and has really stepped up into that role. She has done a good job in throwing strikes. She’s not overpowering but she does have good control and is going to throw strikes.”
Offensively, AOA saw four key members. Candace Smith, Allison Davis, Chrissy DeShaw and Warren all batted over the .420 mark and combined for 85 hits. Chrissy DeShaw led the team with 24 hits while Warren had 22.
While these four showed out offensively, AOA will see them back in a Lady Lions uniform as they all have another year in school.
Bringing these back leaves AOA with less questions on the offensive side of the ball next year.
“We’ve got four kids that hit over .420 and none of them were seniors,” David DeShaw said. “We bring back those top four next year and it’s been a pleasant surprise. It’s been a team effort. I think next year will be really good for us.”
AOA got plenty of experience under their belt this season as they had plenty of success. But with all but three members returning, they know what is needed to advance further as they will have a similar roster to this year.
“It’s going to be really good and I think there will be more in the future,” David DeShaw said. “We lost the region final two years in a row. Now we have been there and next year’s team will have an opportunity to win the region final too.”
The Lady Lion’s three seniors were Emily Adkins, Jesse McMahon and Anna Short. All three of them were recognized by the district for their work this season and will be missed.
But for the Lady Lions, they will now get back to the drawing board so they can be ready for what the upcoming season brings.
“We graduated three seniors this year. I’ll miss all three of them. That group helped us get to our first final four and never lost a district game. Bringing back our top four in offensive production and getting some help next year. I think the best is yet to come,” David DeShaw said.
