HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy volleyball has already hit the court for a handful of games thus far, most recently a sweep over Leggett Thursday night in the “Lion's Den.”
“We have already played several games this season and I am pretty excited to see what the rest of the season will look like,” AOA head coach Rachel Neathery said. “We have a lot of good players on both of our teams and it will be fun to see them grow stronger as a team.”
As the Lady Lions have seen game action they already have understood their roles. Senior Candace Smith has taken on the libero position while her twin sister, Cameron, is the team captain. They are the only seniors for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions also have other role players. Allie Warren, Hannah Dunster and Maddie Wallace are all setters for this squad and have Kailey Greer, Carter Allen and Esme Ward to round out the attackers for AOA.
Brianna Greer is the Lady Lion’s defensive specialist and Sofia Jensen for an extra outside hitter.
With just two seniors, this squad doesn’t have much playing time as a whole just yet.
“Cameron and Candace are very strong leaders and encouragers on and off the court,” Neathery said. “I'm hoping that as we grow together as a team this year, they leave a huge impact that the other girls will follow for years to come.”
“Our varsity team is a fun group of girls and I love seeing them work hard in practice and work together in games. Each one of them plays a huge role on our team and thoroughly loves the game. All of these girls are exceptional leaders and even though we are only a few games into the season, I am so proud of them and excited to be their coach.”
Coach Neathery has also set the expectations for this program on and off the court. While she is looking for them to be great leaders in the 30 feet by 30 feet square, she also wants them to grow outside of the gym as well.
We have set some high expectations for JV and Varsity this season,” Neathery said. “We want them to be kind and respectful, to work hard in the classroom and to be leaders at school. We want them to know and understand that everything we do, say and think should glorify Christ, even during a volleyball game. We want to teach them accountability and to hold them accountable on and off the court.”
With 18 matches left in the season, the Lions still have plenty of goals to hit. AOA will look to make the TAPPS playoffs again as well as growing as a team.
In Neathery’s first season, she looks for the girls to have fun and learn a little volleyball.
“At the end of the season, I hope Coach Gray and I have led them well, pointed them to Christ and helped them grow and develop their volleyball skills. That's our goal going into this season and I'm excited to see what the season brings,” Neathery said.
The Lady Lions will be back on the court again Tuesday, Aug. 23 with a home matchup against Conroe. First serve will be at 6 p.m.
