HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy girls’ basketball is officially underway after they opened its season against Calvary Baptist on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions didn’t get the results they wanted, but with a young team, they have plenty to build off of for the future.
“We’ve really been working on getting better offensively,” AOA head coach Jeff Norris said. ‘We’ve been trying to work on our ball handling, shooting, and just running the offense. I think the times we struggled last year was (due to) handling pressure and finishing on offense.”
As the Lady Lions will try and build on all of that, their roster doesn’t have a single senior on it. AOA will be guided by one junior being the oldest person on the squad. While some teams would see that as major adversity, the Lady Lions have a different approach.
Having the younger group helps create a different type of atmosphere, one that grows competition and brings the best out of each player.
“We only have one junior on the roster, everybody is an underclassman so we know we will be young and inexperienced,” Norris said. “It also gives you a bunch of kids who are hungry to turn the tide. There’s a lot of competition and I think we can go eight or nine deeps, especially defensively.”
Despite the seven sophomores, the Lady Lions expect to see improvements after every week of the season.
“I think this is a group that is going to improve weekly, not just over the course of the season. I think weekly we will see improvement,” Norris said.
AOA is looking to three of its five returners to lead this team, starting with sophomore guard Maddie Wallace. In the Lady Lions' opening game she posted 13 points and five rebounds. Her points led the team.
Norris is looking for her to step up and be a leader in this young team.
He will also look for his junior Kathryn Peach and sophomore Carter Allen for their inside post presence. Peach finished with nine points and 12 rebounds while Allen had eight points and 13 rebounds.
“I want to see Maddie Wallace take the point guard position and own it,” Norris said. “I want to see girls like Carter Allen have an attitude about scoring the ball. Carter is one of those players that if she gets hot she can score in a bunch of places. I would also like to see Kathryn Peach be an athletic presence in the post. She’s so athletic, so quick and gets off the floor really well and can run for days. I would also like to see the young girls really embrace what we ask them to do.”
The Lady Lions without any seniors might lack the leadership from players who have been there, every member has played for Norris at one point in their basketball career.
This also provides Norris with the ability to show them the way that he wants his team to play without pushback from other coaching.
“I’d love for our seniors to come out and play,” Norris said. “If kids don’t want to be out there you can’t make them be out there. I think the good thing about this group is they have played for me before and they are used to how I do things. I don’t think it’s a bad thing that they are young.”
While Lady Lion basketball hasn’t seen a lot of success in recent years, AOA has plenty of positives to take away after one game.
Despite being down by 17 points at the half AOA came out and battled back. The Lady Lions won the third quarter and never lost hope, a sign of the tides changing for Alpha Omegas. However, the Lady Lions still have some strong competition in the district season. The Lady Lions will still face Lutheran North and Rosehill Christian, both teams combined for four losses on the season.
Rosehill was knocked out by Lutheran North in last season's state semifinals in route to the TAPPS 3A state title.
“We are going to have a strong district at the top but there will be winnable games,” Norris said. “I think it's going to be kind of refreshing. After seeing tonight, I think we will be able to compete most nights. I think on most nights we are going to be competitive and we couldn’t say that last year. You want to put a team out there that is going to be competitive. I like our chances to take a step forward this year.”
AOA will now continue its season with a road trip to Faith Academy tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.