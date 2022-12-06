KATY — Alpha Omega Academy’s girls basketball opened their district season on Tuesday night.
The Lady Lions (2-2, 1-0 TAPPS district 5, 3A) ousted the Lady Eagles 45-18.
AOA was led by sophomore Carter Allen, who finished with a double-double in the game. Allen would lead the team with 20 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
She was not the lone member to have a good night rebounding. Junior Kathryn Peach and sophomore Savannah Valles would each add another 10 rebounds to give the Lady Lions possession of the ball.
Defensively, AOA was led by sophomore Hanna Dunster with nine steals helping limit the Faith West possessions and leading the Lady Lion scores.
AOA will jump back into preseason mode, where they will face Northland Christian at the Lifestyle Tournament on Thursday.
