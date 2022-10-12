HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy faced off against Lutheran North Tuesday night in the “Lion's Den” where a yellow out game was held for military members.
The Lady Lions were able to get out to a quick start in the first set opening it with a 10-1 run. AOA would complete the sweep of Lutheran North with scores of 25-5, 25-16 and 25-11.
“Our goal is to work hard no matter which team we are playing,” AOA head coach Rachel Neathery said. “Our goal is to talk and communicate and to fight all the way to the end.”
AOA’s volleyball team is nearing the end of its season and being in a big nine-team district, the post season won’t be an easy feat.
With the way AOA’s schedule is lined up, they will face every team in its district twice. The Lady Lions have already flipped the schedule and are now three games into the second time.
The Lions posted a 4-3 record through the first seven games and will need to replicate that through the second time.
“We have to win the games against teams we’ve already beaten in order to make it to the playoffs,” Neathery said. “This win was important and now we have to go and try to win a few more.”
Now, with four games left, the season means more. AOA must finish in the top-4 of the district to qualify for the postseason.
The rest of the Lady Lions slate includes an even split in home and away games with two each.
AOA will return to the court on Thursday with a game against Rosehill Christian. The Lady Lions will look to flip the tides from the last time these two meet and Rosehill was able to complete the sweep. First serve is set for 6 p.m. Thursday in the “Lions' Den.”
“We are going to keep fighting and working towards a playoff spot,” Neathery said.
