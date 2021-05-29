The Alpha Omega Lady Lions continued to carve out their place among the top TAPPS softball programs in the state with a successful 2021 campaign.
Looking to build off of a historic 2019 season, which included their first ever trip to the region finals, the Lady Lions ran through the season with one goal: to make it back after losing the 2020 season due to COVID-19. They did just that.
Alpha Omega returned to the region finals and nearly punched its ticket to the final four, coming up just short in an extra-innings loss to eventual state champion Sacred Heart.
“We have never been in a region final before,” Lady Lions head coach David DeShaw said. “I knew if anybody was going to stop us it was going to be Sacred Heart again. We were just right there with them, that’s just how close we are to breaking through.”
While this season did not end with a championship, the foundation continues to be laid for the Lady Lions, with a lot of experience being gained as well. With only four seniors on the roster, the Lady Lions were able to distribute plenty of playing time, with a handful of new contributors stepping into starting roles.
“We had a really good mix there,” DeShaw said. “Even in 2020, they all got some good experience. Even though we didn’t get a district game, we still played in three tournaments.”
Another first happened for the Lady Lions this season, with four players earning all-state honors. Seniors Shaylee Ritter and Abbey Stewart gained first-team all-state selections, while Nicole Kohers and Allie Warren were selected to the second team.
“They have kind of been the leaders on this team,” DeShaw said. “We’ve never had that many kids represented at state before. That was really good. We had a good team and did some good things.”
DeShaw wanted the team to be challenged this year, and did so by scheduling multiple UIL playoff teams on this year’s schedule. The rigorous non-district slate paid off in a big way, as Alpha Omega rolled to an undefeated league title.
With two straight trips to the region finals, the Lady Lions will now look to get over the hump and make it into the final four for the first time in program history.
“I’m so glad that we were able to play the entire season,” DeShaw said. “We put in a lot of hard work and I think we had a really successful season. I’m just really proud of the girls and the seniors. We expect to make a good run every year.”
