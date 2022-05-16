SEALY — Alpha Omega Academy has ran into Hallettsville Sacred Heart in their last two playoff experiences, but this time it was different.
The Lady Lions were able to walk away with the 8-5 win punching their ticket to the state semi-final for the first time in school history.
AOA would head into the bottom of the sixth inning with a two-run deficit before they would have an offensive explosion.
The Lady Lions would push five runners across in the bottom half of the sixth to need just three outs to win. Mia Davis would get things going as she was hit by a pitch. Back-to-back singles followed by back-to-back walks had the game tied at five.
In the prime spot to continue scoring, AOA would use a passed ball and a wild pitch to bump the lead to three runs with their defense needing three outs to secure the win.
Sophomore pitcher Allie Warren would lead AOA in the circle where she would throw another complete game.
Warren would face 35 Sacred Heart batters on 117 pitches, while Hallettsville was able to push five runs across on eight hits and five walks.
As Sacred Heart had plenty of baserunners, the Lady Lion defense never yielded in the game. AOA committed two errors in the game with none of them leading to runs scored leading to their comeback win.
The Lady Lions will now continue their season as they will play in the state semifinals on Friday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.