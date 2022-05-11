HUNTSVILLE — For the second time in as many years, Alpha Omega Academy will have a regional quarterfinals matchup against Hallettsville Sacred Heart for the chance to compete in the semi-final round.
The Lady Lions used a strong outing in their area round where they run-ruled St. Joseph Catholic in five innings by a score of 11-1.
“This is the third time this senior class has gone to a region final,” AOA head coach David DeShaw said. “We have had some success up here. We are looking forward to taking another shot at the regional final this year.”
Alpha Omega was able to break the game open quickly in the first inning as junior shortstop Candace Smith took the very first pitch she saw from the game to left field for a double off the wall.
Offense would not stop there.
Smith would go on for a delayed steal to advance to third and then would later score on a ground out by Chrissy DeShaw.
The Lady Lions quickly held a 2-0 lead.
While the game was dead-locked at 3-1 through the first four innings, AOA broke it open in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lions would send 11 batters to the plate scoring five runs en route to their victory.
Smith would go 3-4 from the plate scoring all three times she was on base. She would also knock in two runs.
Chrissy DeShaw would bring in the game-winning run after she got her first hit of the postseason.
Another positive that the Lady Lions did well was seeing the ball. As a team, they collected 10 walks.
“We’ve got some hitters,” David DeShaw said. “Candace got some really good hits and several girls in the lineup hit the ball tonight. We have a pretty good offense. We got some good licks on the ball and that’s what you have to have.”
Allie Warren started the game in the circle for AOA as she normally does and she showed out. She would pitch all five innings for the Lady Lions facing 24 batters.
While she struck out five St. Joseph batters, she issued three walks, which is high for her. St. Joseph was able to get just two hits in the game.
“We are used to that,” DeShaw said. “Allie comes out and throws strikes. She normally doesn’t walk very many hitters. We can count on her to throw strikes. We are comfortable when she is out there.”
Now that the game is set, the Lady Lions know who their next opponent is going to be. They have a rematch of last year’s regional final that went to extra innings.
The game will be played on Friday but the time and location are yet to be set.
“We have two days of practice,” Deshaw said. “We know who we are planning for. We’ve seen Hallettsville for two years now. We know what they do. We have two days to prepare and touch on everything. We will be ready to go. The kids are excited.”
