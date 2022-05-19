HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy is heading to the state semifinals for the first time since its program history after defeating Hallettsville last Friday.
The Lady Lions scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab the 8-5 win giving them the opportunity to continue playing for a state title.
“We’re just excited,” AOA head coach David DeShaw said. “It’s the first time we have made it and we are going to take our shot. We don’t feel like there is any pressure on us and it’s all gravy from here on. I will like that we are prepared and we have as good of a shot as anybody to win it.”
The Lady Lions will now rely on everything they have done through their 20-game season to advance them to the championship game.
With leadoff hitter Candace Smith guiding the offense, the Lady Lions will look for a spark.
Smith currently hits leadoff and has succeeded in that spot. She has 19 hits and nine walks and has returned home safely each time.
With Smith taking care of the leadoff spot, AOA has seen production out of junior Chrissy DeShaw. Chrissy has a team-high 22 hits over the season with a .440 batting average. In those hits, she has brought 24 runners home.
“I think that we are a lot more confident at the plate,” Smith said. “I think we have faced better competition throughout this season. We have gained more confidence and gained the mindset. We’ve had the skill before but now we have the mindset to go along with our skills to do the damage on offense.”
As Chrissy and Smith both have taken leadership roles for the offense, the Lady Lions have more offense from there. Seniors Anna Short, Jesse McMahon and Emily Adkins are ready to be where they are needed.
McMahon has driven in 21 Lady Lions during her 63 at-bats this season and has reached base safely 15 times.
Short has similar results bringing in nine AOA runs but scoring 22 times of her own.
“I think they are ready,” David said. “They did a really good job against Hallestville’s pitcher, making her throw a lot of pitches. We made them work for everything they got. I feel like our motto is now ‘you aren’t getting anything for free.’ We are going to make you work for it.”
With the offense ready to go, AOA will have solid support in the circle.
Sophomore pitcher Allie Warren has been the Lady Lion's main pitcher. She has tossed 71.1 innings this season en route to their semi-final trip.
“This year has been pretty awesome,” Warren said. “Being the person in the circle is very scary. I put pressure on myself to pitch well for my team, but I’m very confident because I know our defense has my back. I’m just confident because I know we all have each other's back. We are just going to go in and enjoy the experience.”
While Warren is the one throwing the pitches, she knows her defense behind her is going to back her up. Throughout the season she has struck out 71 opposing hitters but has given up 79 hits. But they know that and can plan for that to happen.
“Allie isn’t somebody who is going to go out there and strike out 15 people,” David said. “We know they are going to hit her. Our defense has to make the play behind her. At the same time, we game plan for the opposing hitters to limit them. We had a lot of good plays everywhere. If we continue to play tight defense we will be alright.”
Despite being on the big stage for the first time, AOA has taken the ‘why not us’ approach. The Lady Lions know what they have to offer and plan to rely on each other to battle through the nerves.
“We have nothing to lose,” Smith said. “We’ve already made it to the semi-finals and made school history, so why not swing at it.”
“I think mostly our reliance on each other,” Davis said. “We know that we have each other's back. We don’t get nervous to play games, we just really want it. We don’t have anything to lose.”
AOA will face off against Shriner at 4 p.m. on Friday with the winner playing on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the University of Texas Arlington. Fans that are unable to travel with the team can find a stream of the game at https://tapps.biz/tappstv/ for a small fee or a radio broadcast of the game at https://mixlr.com/tappsradio/events.
“Have fun,” David said. “There’s no pressure on us out here. Shriner’s won state titles before and we haven’t. We just have to have fun. Go up there, have fun and be loose.”
