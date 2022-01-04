HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy girls’ basketball stumbled out of the gate, going down 11-0 in the opening minutes against Conroe Covenant, before scoring their first basket.
The Lady Lions fell to the Lady Cougars Tuesday night by a score of 58-12 in the Lion’s Den.
“We worked really hard over the break, but we have to remind ourselves that we have an 11-man roster and we have seven freshmen,” Alpha Omega head coach Jeff Norris said. “It’s just a process. We try to set some small goals every game and try to get better at the little things.”
One thing that the Lady Lions struggled to do was shoot the ball. In the game, Alpha Omega was able to put up just 22 shots in the game, which was a big part of why they only scored 12 points.
Lady Lions sophomore guard Kathryn Peach led the team in scoring with five points, while Maddie Wallace added two more.
“Most of them were here working out on the break and getting shots up, but we can’t get shots up,” Norris noted. “We shot the ball 22 times tonight and it’s hard to score points when you only get 22 shots up.”
With the Lady Lions unable to get shots up, they also turned the ball over 44 times in the loss. This, in turn, led to fastbreak points for the Lady Cougars.
Rebounds were also another issue for AOA, as they got 16 as a team. With these numbers, the Lady Cougars were able to get plenty of second chances, and with a quick 22-3 deficit at the half, the Lady Lions couldn’t overcome.
“We struggle with pressure,” Norris added. “That was the deal early on. You can’t simulate another team’s pressure in practice and it’s hard for our girls’ to adjust from going against each other.”
Alpha Omega will now look ahead to their next game against Brazos Christian, with tipoff set for 6 p.m. on Friday.
