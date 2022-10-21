HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy volleyball secured a playoff spot with its win in five sets over St. Francis Episcopal Thursday night.
The Lady Lions got out to a fast start winning the first two sets. AOA was unable to close it out in sets 3 and 4. The sets would go 25-17, 25-12, 24-26, 21-25 and 15-9.
“I was really hoping we would win tonight and both teams played a good game,” AOA head coach Rachel Neathery said. “I knew it was going to be a close game and I was hoping we would come out on top. This is mine and coach Gray’s first year coaching, it’s really great to be able to go to the playoffs in the first year.”
AOA would also celebrate its senior night for their lone two seniors. In the night, Candace and Cameron Smith combined for 11 kills in the match. Candace would add seven of those kills but Cameron would tally five service aces in the win.
With that being the last time they would play volleyball in the “Lion’s Den” Neathery wanted to make it special.
“I told all of them that this was Candace and Cameron’s last home game and that I wanted to give them a win,” Neathery said. “Candace and Cameron have led this team well and they are both captains. They work hard and encourage the other girls. I wanted the other girls to work hard tonight for them.”
Despite the back-and-forth battle, AOA was ready for the fifth and final set. The Lady Lions got out to a quick 7-3 lead in the final set before closing it out.
“These girls have worked their tails off. They’ve earned it, they’ve worked hard and they deserve him. I’m excited,” said Neathery.
With one game left in the season, AOA will face a tough opponent. The Lady Lions will battle against Northland Christian on Tuesday. The game will be played at Northland Christian with first serve Set for 6 p.m. Then, the Lady Lions will gear up for the postseason.
“I’m hoping that since we have a spot in the playoffs secured we still come out and play hard Tuesday,” Neathery said. “We lost to Northland Christian last time and the playoffs are going to be hard. I hope we work hard, fight hard and bring the mentality that we can.”
