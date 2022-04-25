The Alpha Omega Academy Lady Lions Varsity Softball team continued their winning ways on Friday with two convincing wins over Galveston O'Connell in an afternoon doubleheader.
With the two wins, the Lady Lions finished off a perfect district record of 8-0, leading to Alpha Omega's 3rd consecutive District Championship.
In game one of the doubleheader, junior Candace Smith and junior Chrissy DeShaw led the way for the Lady Lions with multiple hits each on offense with junior Allison Davis and senior Jesse McMahon collecting hits as well.
Sophomore Allie Warren dominated in the circle throwing a no-hit shutout, striking out 9 over 5 innings as the Lions secured a 10-0 victory.
Game two was much of the same, the Lady Lions continued to impose their will at the plate scoring early and often, cruising to a 17-0 victory.
Smith, Warren, DeShaw, A. Davis, McMahon, and Sr. Anna Short all collected hits to lead the way.
DeShaw continued Alpha's pitching domination by throwing a 1-hit shutout, striking out 8 Galveston batters over 3 innings.
With the win, Alpha Omega secures a first-round bye in the TAPPS 3A State Tournament. Their first playoff game will be at home, on May 10 in the Area Round of the playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.