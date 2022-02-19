HUNTSVILLE — Alpha Omega Academy softball season came to an abrupt end last season in the TAPPS Region Finals, but they have something to look forward to as they return nine players from that roster.
With the nine returners coming back for the Lady Lions, they will look to expand on what they were able to accomplish last season, despite losing four key seniors.
“I’m looking forward to us working hard and trying to repeat what we did last year,” Alpha Omega head coach David DeShaw said. “The kids got a taste of success last year and we've been successful out here. We have to replace four seniors, but these kids are capable of getting where we were last year.”
Of the returners, AOA will look to their three seniors and five juniors to keep the tradition alive. Some of the players that the Lions will have to look to this year are Candace and Cameron Smith, who are both juniors this season.
Along with the Smith twins, AOA will look to senior Emily Adkins to perform well at the play.
With four freshmen on this season’s roster, the leadership will have to find their next leader.
“Most of our returners are either starters or got significant playing time last season,” DeShaw said. “We have some good hitters and good ball players. I told our juniors and seniors that it's their time now. They have to step up and we will have to figure out who will take the leadership roles now.”
As all the returners will bring a big bat for the Lady Lions, they will look towards senior outfielder Jesse McMahon for their power at the plate.
However, she is not the lone Lady Lion to be a slugger.
The Lady Lions will turn to sophomore pitcher and first baseman, Allie Warren.
With Warren, the Smith twins and McMahon, the Lady Lions look to be in a good spot at the plate.
“I think Jesse is going to provide the power. We also have five juniors and I think they are all going to step up this year. I think it is going to be any given day to see who it is,” DeShaw said.
Pitching for Alpha Omega will turn to Warner. Last season, she played as their number two pitcher, but is ready to take over the regions. The Lady Lions will now look to junior Chrissy DeShaw as their number two pitcher.
“Allie is a sophomore and she threw about a third of the innings last season,” DeShaw added. “She’s going to be our number one pitcher this season, she’s a good player and she can play anywhere on the field for us. She’s not as fast as the girl from last year, but she throws strikes, so we will need the defense to do their job.”
The Lady Lions’ season got underway on Feb. 10 when they defeated St. Joseph Catholic and currently sit at 1-1, the Lady Lions will return to action on Feb. 25 when they travel to Anderson-Shiro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.