HUNTSVILLE — Last week Huntsville volleyball kicked off what was to be one of its toughest stretches of the season. On Tuesday night, it continued as the 6A Conroe Lady Tigers came to the Paul Bohan Gym.
The Lady Hornets would battle hard in Set 1 before dropping it 22-25. Huntsville would then drop Set 2 and 3, 13-25 and 21-25 respectively.
“This was definitely the hardest of the four,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “They’ve lost one time and we knew it was going to be tough. If we can play like this and keep our energy, we will be able to do some good things in district.”
Huntsville opened up Set 1 ready to pounce, giving Conroe a run for its money. The Lady Tigers, who have lost once all season, saw themselves down early. The Lady Hornets railed behind a student section to hold a 19-16 lead.
The Lady Tigers wouldn’t go away. Conroe would score five out of seven points to square set one at 21 before Huntsville called a timeout. Conroe would go on to win the set after powering six aces in that set alone.
Set 2 saw dominance by a team that has only lost eight sets all season, Conroe would rush out to a quick 7-3 and never waiver. The Lady Tigers would continue to pull off runs and eventually claim the set point to hold a 2-0 lead in the match.
But it was errors that set the Lady Hornets back in the match.
“It means a lot,” Hassell said. “We got aced six times in the first set and we lost by three points. When you are hanging around that much and you are still able to make those errors(incomplete sentence). We came back in the third set and we had less errors.”
One thing about the loss, the Lady Hornets never gave up in any set.
Huntsville will now have two matches left before starting its district slate. The Lady Hornets will host Willis on Friday before traveling to Madisonville on Tuesday.
“We need to go 1-0 each time,” Hassell said. “We need to get back in the win column and get ready for Lufkin.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.