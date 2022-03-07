HUNTSVILLE — On a chilly Monday night in Huntsville, Lady Hornets softball played a tight match against I-45 rival Willis.
Unfortunately, a young Lady Hornets team was unable to make the comeback in the bottom of the seventh and fell 3-2 to the Wildkats.
“We are young and that’s the biggest thing I can say,” Huntsville head coach Morgan Bryan said. “We have youth in the pitching, Hope [Grant] didn’t have to pitch much last year and she’s stepping into a key role. I think JJ [Duke] is pitching well as a sophomore, but our defense is young and it shows in big situations. We had a couple of key errors and pressed too much at the plate.”
Pitching through tonight’s game was solid for Duke, the sophomore pitched a complete game facing 32 Wildkat batters. Duke would also throw 72 strikes on the night collecting eight strikeouts but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
After an error at shortstop, Willis was able to get a runner to second before a triple by the next batter brought her home to give the to Willis. The Lady Hornets would make two more errors that played a part in the loss.
“JJ has been throwing great all year long,” Bryan said. “She’s been getting hit but we are playing really good teams this year, I didn’t take it easy in preseason for a reason. She’s going to get hit a little bit more but she is rising to the challenge and she’s pitching very well. Eight strikeouts in a game that saw five runs total, you can’t ask much more from her as a pitcher.”
Offense was a struggle for the Lady Hornets, they were able to muster up just four hits but battled and got four walks. Aariss McHale came away with two of the Lady Hornets’ four hits and even got the lone RBI.
However, the Lady Hornets’ first run came from Duke popping up to the pitcher and creating an error.
Strikeout also played a big factor in Huntsville’s game. The Lady Hornets were sent down on strikes 14 times.
“We are pressing at the plate,” Bryan said. “That’s the only thing I can think of, our youth shows in big situations on defense and it shows at the plate. We tend to press a little bit in situations just because of the pace of the game.”
Huntsville will be back on the field on Friday when they travel to Conroe to face Grand Oaks. First pitch will come at 6:15 p.m.
