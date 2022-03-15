EL CAMPO — Huntsville girls’ track is out to a hot start to its spring season after placing first
place as a team at the El Campo track meet over the weekend.
The Lady Hornets scored 131 points as a team claiming four gold medals, two silvers and five bronze medals.
With the four first place finishers, the 4 x 400 relay team of Marti Okech, Lalia Diaz, Aubrey
Dennis and Jordan Collins kicked things off. Dennis would also go on to win first place in the
800m, while Collins would win the 200m.
Karen Kiratu would also win the 3200m race to round out the first place finishers in the event
and she would also finish fifth in the 800m race.
The 4 x 200 relay of Maciah Martin, Diaz, Markia Sweat and Collins would place second.
Kiratu would then finish in second place in the 1600m race.
Okech also raced in the 400m where she finished in third. The 800m saw Braylee Smith finish in
third.
With the 3200m race the Hornets would go on to have two more contestants with Alyssa
Rodriguez beating out teammate Jenin Borbor for third and fourth, respectively.
In the 300m hurdles Treasure Matson would finish in third while Imani Barns would finish fourth.
Xian Hawkins would finish sixth in the 100m, Martin would finish sixth in the 200m, Dennis
would finish fourth in the 400m with Smith finishing sixth. Borbor and Rodriguez would finish fifth
and sixth, respectively in the 1600m. The 4 x 100 team of Hawkins, Matson, Sweat and Martin would also finish fifth.
The field events saw Collins land two results, a fifth place shot put and a third place discus.
Next up the Lady Hornets will head to their Cy-ranch meet later this month as they continue to
prep for their district meet later this Spring.
