The Huntsville Lady Hornets will look to keep their momentum going this weekend after beating Texas High in three games to open the 2021 postseason.

Huntsville, the District 16-5A champion, is set to face Forney in the area round.

The teams will play a three-game series at Rusk High School, starting Friday night at 6 p.m. Game two is scheduled for Saturday at noon, with the final game — if necessary — on Monday at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be sold at the gate at a price of $5 for adults and $3 for students. Only cash will be accepted.

