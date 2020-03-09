After a tough season — where the Lady Hornets failed to win a conference game — Huntsville rallied around its seniors and forced a 1-1 tie against the Montgomery Lake Creek Monday night in Huntsville.
“I feel like we dominated in the first half and it paid off in the second half with our goal,” Huntsville head coach Jonathan Gallen said. “We have a tough test in our last game against Kingwood Park and I will be putting some younger players in the game. I am so proud of this team and what they have overcome. I could not have asked for a better group.”
On a soggy night, both the Lady Hornets and the Lady Lions had a hard time adjusting to the turf conditions, with both unable to get a grip on the ball. However, Lake Creek was able to get in gear and began to threaten on the offensive end. In the middle of the first half, the Lady Lions scored on a breakaway goal. Despite the onslaught, senior goalkeeper Dayra Soto was able to fend off seven scoring attempts during the game.
“I got in a good mindset and I refused to let them score after the initial goal,” Soto said. “I am sad for my career to come to an end, but I am happy with how our team has improved. I want to see how close we can keep our last game and hopefully we can come through.”
Once the second half opened up, the Lady Hornets got in gear on the offensive end, threatening for the remainder of the game. At the 12 minute mark, sophomore Eva Zamudio was able to capitalize off of a corner kick to record the teams sole score. Despite being the only scorer, go-ahead goals by sophomore Ruby Carrillo and senior Ashleigh Hall were fended off by the Lady Lions.
“I was able to execute thanks to great passing and support by the team,” Zamudio said. “The seniors are a big part of our family and I am really going to miss him. I cannot wait for our next season, going into a new conference, I think we will make it into the playoffs.”
The Lady Hornets will return to the field for their last game of the season next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Kingwood Park.
