Just four points away from being swept, the Huntsville Lady Hornets wouldn’t give up.
Unfortunately for Huntsville, it came up just short of an improbable comeback.
The Lady Hornets fell to rival Willis in five sets on Tuesday in a home match at the Paul Bohan Gym. They won two straight sets to stay alive after dropping the first two, but they were unable to seal the victory.
“We didn't come out and play our game,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “We didn't take care of business like we should've. If we would've taken care of business in the first set it would've been over in four. It's the same story it was last Friday at Porter, and I blame that on coaching. We have to make it tougher.”
With their backs against the wall, the Lady Hornets rallied from a 21-14 deficit to take the third set 27-25. They kept the momentum going, closing out the fourth set with a 10-0 run to win 25-11.
However, after building a 6-4 lead in the final set, Huntsville hit an untimely cold spell. Willis rattled off a big run and proceeded to secure the win by taking 11 of the next 13 points.
“As soon as we got down a few points in the fifth set, we started panicking again and didn't take care of business,” the coach added.
Despite the loss, Hassell noticed a promising sign from his team during their comeback attempt.
“They started believing in themselves,” he said. “That's what I've been telling them all season, that they have to believe in themselves.”
The Lady Hornets return to action Friday at Conroe Grand Oaks.
