Huntsville hit the road Thursday for the Lamar Consolidated ISD Tournament and didn’t disappoint.
On Saturday, the Lady Hornets stormed back to claim third-place in the Silver Bracket with a three-set win over Dulles. Huntsville started off slow and lost the first set 18-25, but it won the second set 25-14 before taking the third 25-21 to secure the victory.
"We came out slow in the final match, but once we got rolling Dulles couldn't catch us," Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said.
The Lady Hornets beat Cypress Park (25-15, 25-21) and lost to Brazoswood (16-25, 15-25) on Friday to reach the silver bracket.
They beat Aldine Davis (25-16, 19-25, 25-19) to start off the day Saturday before falling to Brenham in the semifinals.
Huntsville returns to the court on Tuesday for a match at Magnolia West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.