The Huntsville Lady Hornets are moving on to the UIL Class 5A Regional Quarterfinals.
With a pair of victories on Saturday, Huntsville secured the series win after dispatching Forney 5-2 in Game 2 and 9-6 in the rubber match.
“We started off the series a little flat, but I think the girls really made a ton of adjustments going into games two and three,” Lady Hornets head coach Morgan Bryan said. “ They wanted it so badly, so they just fought an fought.”
The rubber match started out quick for the Lady Hornets, as they tailed six runs in the first three innings. But, Forney would not let that keep them out.
Trailing 9-2 in the sixth, Forney came up with a short rally, with a four-run innings to bring them back to within three runs. Bryan turned the ball over the Kylee Lehman who pitched two shutout innings.
“JJ [Duke] has pitched three great games,” Bryan said. “She has pitched her tail off this series, and I think she did a good job. Unfortunately, after a while, they start to get timing on you, and we had to pull that switch. I think Lehman did a great job coming in and getting that momentum back.”
Duke finished the series pitching 17 of the 21 innings.
Offense was one thing that the Lady Hornets were missing after they tore through district play. In the area championship series, they were only able to piece together runs, but not in the explosive way per usual.
On Saturday, they collected 12 hits in the win.
“I have a lot of trust in our bats,” Bryan said. “They are great, they worked really hard to make those adjustments. Knowing that the bats are coming around and they worked really hard to make those adjustments. Knowing that those bats are coming around and they are adjusting when they need to, it is a great thing as a coach. They are doing the right things at the right time.”
The Lady Hornets are set to play Sulphur Springs in the regional quarterfinals, with the dates and times yet to be set soon.
“At the end of the day it is going to be a fight all the way to the end, and I want my kids to keep fighting because they deserve it,” Bryan added.
