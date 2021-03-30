The Huntsville Lady Hornets picked up a pivotal District 16-5A road win on Tuesday night, surging past Whitehouse in the late innings to strengthen their grip on the league lead.
Jensen Vienne scored on an error to break up a tie in the top of the fifth, with Huntsville (21-3-1, 4-0) pouring on four more runs in the next inning to secure a 17-12 victory.
Kylie Grisham went 4-of-5 with one RBI and three runs scored to lead a 20-hit effort for the Lady Hornets. Eight other players — Vienne, Kylie Woods, JJ Duke, Kylee Lehman, Kenley Strange, Hope Grant and Brilee Wiggins — had multi-hit games for Huntsville.
Lehman, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored, did not allow an earned run and struck out eight batters in five innings. Duke received the win in relief, striking out two in two innings.
Next up for Huntsville is a showdown with Jacksonville on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.