HUNTSVILLE — The Huntsville Lady Hornets overcame a huge first-half offensive struggle, as they defeated the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons with a final score of 32-26 Tuesday night at the Paul Bohan Gym.
This win helps Huntsville stay atop District 16-5A, now with a 1.5 game lead over Lufkin in the district standings. Sophomore forward Markia Sweat led the way for the Lady Hornets with 10 points and went 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.
“I knew that since we have people out, I had to step up because they are depending on me,” Sweat said.
The first quarter ended with a 4-1 tally, in favor of the Lady Hornets. But it did not come without its share of sloppy play in the beginning. A plethora of turnovers by both sides of the court, as well early fouls on both sides,
created a rough first quarter and first half altogether.
Each side would also commit 10 team fouls in the first half. The second quarter saw a little bit of an uptick in scoring by both sides, including a 4-0 run by the Lady Dragons to end the half and bring the score to 10-8 heading into the locker room.
Another struggle that was shown during the game was from free-throw shooting. As a team, the Lady Hornets shot 6-for-23, good for only 26 percent.
Once the second half got going, the offense showed up for both sides. The second half saw a 22-18 scoring output by both sides, with Huntsville edging out the scoring. Included in that second half was a 10-2 run to end the third quarter of play to make it a 26-17 game heading into the fourth quarter.
“Well it was ugly,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. “Of course, I came into the den with Aliya Craft and of course, we were already down Mahalia Twine. I thought the girls took the edge early on and stayed sound defensively, even though we could not score as much offensively, and we didn’t get rattled. Any time you have a young group that can execute the game plan down the stretch, you can come out with a win.”
One player that really stepped up in the game was freshman shooting guard Treasure Matson. She finished tied for the second-highest point total on the team with six points, collected a few steals and created turnovers as well.
“Treasure Matson is a kid we moved up early on to varsity,” Bennett said. “She didn’t quite have that speed we were looking for, so we moved her down just to get a couple more high school reps. I’ve thought since coming back up that she is doing a great job for us. Even though we took a loss the other night versus Lufkin, she still was hard-nosed. She got steals, she took care of the basketball.”
Huntsville now travels to face the third-place Whitehouse Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. A win this Friday for Huntsville and a loss by Lufkin against Tyler on the same night clinches the Lady Hornets’ fourth straight district title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.