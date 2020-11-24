KeNysha Johnson sparked the Lady Hornets with 27 points on Tuesday as Huntsville sailed to a 60-21 victory over Navasota.
The senior forward dominated in the paint with 10 field goals, alongside a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe. Tya Rodgers and Alyiah Craft added eight points each, while Madison Smith and Mahalia Twine each posted four.
Huntsville (3-3) will travel to Houston for its next contest at Jack Yates High School on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
