The Huntsville Lady Hornets have lived to fight another day after picking up a 5-2 win over Forney on Friday in the second game of their Class 5A area round series.
Huntsville got the scoring started in the second inning, as Kenley Strange drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
JJ Duke picked up the win for Lady Hornets, allowing eight hits and two runs over seven innings, while striking out five and walking one.
Lady Hornets finished the game with nine hits, with Alexis Taylor and Jensen Vienne each delivering multi-hit performances. Huntsville didn’t commit a single error in the field during the victory.
Huntsville and Forney will square off at Rusk High School on Saturday in a winner-take-all showdown. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.