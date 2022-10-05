HUNTSVILLE — After five sets of up-and-down battles, Huntsville volleyball lipped out the match with a 15-11 win in Set 5 on the Lady Hornets' senior night.
The Lady Hornets made a slew of errors in the first set, including seven service errors that handed the Lady Broncos 12 points in the first set alone. The sets would go 22-25, 27-25, 25-19, 22-25 and 15-11.
“We missed seven serves in the first set,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “You can’t do that in a round of scoring and expect to win. We spotted the five-point and we gave them 12 points, it’s hard to come back from that. We were hot and cold. I’m proud of the girls for fighting but we have to be more consistent.”
Huntsville had a chance to close out the match in the fourth set but Dayton was able to fire back. The Lady Hornets went up 19-11 in Set 4 but could not put it away.
The Lady Broncos would score 12 of the next 14 points to take a 23-21 lead before finishing out the sets.
Huntsville would commit 16 service errors, 20 attacking errors and five reception errors all leading to Lady Bronco points in the match.
“It was a roller coaster,” Hassell said. “We started slow and then got hot. Then we struggled. I’m still trying to figure out what happened in the fourth set. The big thing is we got to the fifth set, went down by two, and went swinging for it. We didn’t get scared. I tell them I’d rather lose with you going for the kill than be scared.”
While there were a plethora of mistakes, the Lady Hornets were able to bounce back. Junior Chelsea Butler had 13 kills and two of the biggest. Butler closed out sets 2 and 5 with the power from her kill.
Senior Madison Grekstas led the Lady Hornets with 17 kills for the Lady Hornet while fellow senior Shelbee Adkins added nine kills but posted over 18 assists to help her team.
But everything for Huntsville came together in Set 5 as they came back from a two-point deficit to get the win.
“The thing I’ve learned in years in the fifth set is the person with the most energy is going to win,” Hassell said. “Nothing else matters in the fifth set. I told them it’s over, forget about it and we will have more energy than they have.”
Now, Huntsville has one game left before they flip its district schedule. Huntsville will travel to Porter with the chance to go 3-2 through the first round of district games.
The Lady Hornets will return home on Oct. 14 for a matchup against Kingwood Park.
“We have to take care of business on Friday,” Hassell said. “We will go back through the district after that. I tell them every week, we need to go 1-0. Nothing matters but that game and we have to take it individually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.