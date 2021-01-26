Riding an elite performance on the defensive end, the Huntsville Lady Hornets put a blowout into motion in the early stages of Tuesday night’s game at Paul Bohan Gym.
Huntsville rattled off a 14-0 run over the first 11-plus minutes, rolling past Lufkin 62-31 to maintain its stronghold on the District 16-5A lead. The Lady Hornets hold a two-game advantage over second-place Jacksonville with three regular-season contests remaining.
“The press always sets the tone for us,” Huntsville head coach LaToya Bennett said. ”You never know which one we're going to run, but it always sets the tone for what we do offensively. I just told the girls to settle down. We need to take our time with the ball anytime we get a touch and score our layups. We missed too many early on, but we were able to capitalize on enough to put us up 25-7 at the half, so I'm proud of their effort."
With the Lady Hornets forcing over 20 turnovers in the first half alone, Lufkin didn’t score its first point until the 4:58 mark of the second quarter. Huntsville built an 18-point lead by halftime and never looked back.
Aliyah Craft led the Lady Hornets with a game-high 20 points. KeNysha Johnson and Tya Rodgers also scored in double figures for Huntsville, adding 13 and 10 points, respectively.
“Team camaraderie and being humble,” Bennett added when asked what her team needs to focus on in the final weeks before the postseason. “I know it's not always easy to see that starter group on the floor as much, but you have to understand what we're trying to do offensively and defensively. Right now, we need that veteran experience on the floor.”
The Lady Hornets return to action Friday night at Nacogdoches.
