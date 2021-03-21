It’s been eight years since the Huntsville Lady Hornets have played in the postseason, but that streak will end in just a few days.
With Nacogdoches and Lufkin tying over the weekend, Huntsville secured the fourth and final seed from District 16-5A — a massive accomplishment for a program that didn’t win a single league game last season.
The Lady Hornets finished the regular season with a district record of 3-4-3, and will open the playoffs on Friday with a road game at Longview. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
“There were a lot of unknowns coming into this season,” Lady Hornets head coach Jonathan Gallen said. “We had a very positive season. I filled up the schedule the best I could, and took the varsity team to three tournaments-winning one of them. There were a lot of unknowns going into this new district, but we knew we had a great opportunity.”
While the new district was not the only challenge this team faced, it was one that caused them to go into the new season blind to their new opponents.
One thing that came from this change was a smaller district core. Moving from a 10-team district to a six allows for more non-district opponents.
“It was definitely challenging for sure,” Gallen said. “I knew it was going to be tough as a first year head coach. There has been a lot of unknown about the new teams in the district. We scrimmaged Nacogdoches last year but that’s pretty much it. We were able to circumvent district this year and get the results to make the playoffs for the first time in eight years.”
The Lady Hornets’ scoring attack has been led by sophomore Annaliese Rodriguez and junior Eva Zamudio, with each player recording a team-high 12 goals so far this year. Zamudio also leads the team with 10 assists.
“Those two for sure kind of carried the load for us, in terms of us scoring goals,” Gallen said. “We had other players step up and have great seasons.”
Gallen puts a main focus on defense. Senior Savannah De La Fuente, a captain, is one player that’s been relied on heavily in this aspect.
“She held down the back line for us and was the rock of our team,” Gallen said. “Obviously you have to score goals to win and get results, but I've been telling the team all year that the easiest way to win a soccer game is to play good defense.”
Gallen is well aware that Friday will be a challenge for the Lady Hornets, as they go up against a Longview team that went undefeated in District 15-5A. That said, Huntsville is making sure to take in the moment.
“We know being the fourth seed we have to play a district champion,” the coach added. “They have had a really good season and we will be facing a really good team. We accomplished our goal in making the playoffs, and we were able to accomplish that. I’m just going to encourage all the girls to enjoy the experience and enjoy the moment.”
