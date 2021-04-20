After receiving a scare in their first meeting, the Huntsville Lady Hornets rolled over Whitehouse with ease on Tuesday at Kate Barr Ross Park to clinch the District 16-5A championship.
Huntsville got the scoring started with four runs on three consecutive home runs in the bottom of the first and never let up. The Lady Hornets ended the game via run-rule after taking a 15-0 lead in the third.
For Huntsville, the district championship marks the latest step in a turnaround that began when head coach Morgan Bryan took the reins of a program coming off a one-win league campaign in 2017. On Tuesday, the coach got to share the moment with the senior that helped the Lady Hornets reach this moment — as well as all the underclassmen that have played key parts this spring.
"It's a really proud moment," Bryan said. "I came to the team when they were 1-15 the year prior, and these seniors have built this program. They've put their blood, sweat and tears into it, and the freshman, sophomores and juniors have helped us tremendously. Then we have a bunch of JV players helping us on a daily basis.
"It's just been so fun to watch all of them come together and see the program grow. It's not just one player carrying our team, it's an entire program coming together as a whole."
"It's a blessing," added Kylee Lehman. "Knowing that we can go from winning one game my freshman year to being district champs ... it's a blessing, and it tells us that we are capable of doing what we came here to do."
Check back for updates on this story.
