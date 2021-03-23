The Huntsville Lady Hornets improved to 2-0 in District 16-5A on Tuesday night with a blowout road win over Lufkin.
Kylie Woods drove in a run to get the scoring started for Huntsville in the first inning, as the team jumped out to a 9-0 lead en route to a 16-3 victory.
Woods, JJ Duke and Jensen Vienner each drove in three runs for the Lady Hornets, with Kylie Grisham recording three hits, three runs and one RBI. Duke was the winning pitcher, striking out seven batters and allowing three hits and three earned runs in six innings.
Huntsville returns to action Friday night with a home game against Nacogdoches at Kate Barr Ross Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.