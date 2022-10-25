HUNTSVILLE — It took all five sets and a few key plays for Huntsville volleyball to secure its season finale win.
The Lady Hornets and Porter faced off in an important match to determine seeding for the UIL Playoffs. Huntsville won sets 2,4 and 5 by scores of 25-21, 25-23 and 15-7. Porter would win 1,3 by scores of 18-25 and 16-25
With the win, Huntsville secured either the second or third seed in the postseason depending on the results of the Kingwood Park, Dayton game.
“Worst case scenario we will be tied for second,” Huntsville head coach Cody Hassell said. “We had a game plan going in but we did not follow it at all in the first set and we started going back to it at the end of the first set. We came out in the second set and had 16 kills. Porter made some adjustments and we had to make some, it was a good sign and a bad sign for us tonight.”
Huntsville had its back against the wall as they trailed two sets to one going into the fourth set. But a quick start put the Lady Hornets ahead early in the set. While Porter continued to fight back, Huntsville stayed just a head.
With a one point lead at set point, Hassell called a timeout to have his team regroup. The timeout worked and senior setter Shelbee Adkins blocked a return that dropped straight to the ground forcing a fifth and final set.
“We blocked the ball well tonight,” Hassell said. “We work on it every single day in practice. You have to put your hands on the other side of the net. The one Shelbee had at the end of Set 4 was picture perfect.”
The fifth set has gone in favor of the Lady Hornets a handful of times this year as well. Energy has been Hassell’s purpose over the last few years and with volleyball being a game of momentum, Huntsville needed it.
Huntsville was able to rush out to a 8-3 lead in the set before seniors Madison Grekstas and Markia Sweat secured the game with a block in the fifth set.
“We lost our first five setters and we haven’t lost one since,” Hassell said. “The rule is the team with the most energy is going to win Set 5. Volleyball is such a momentum sport. That’s what we talked about both times we played them. We had a ton of energy and the crowd got super loud in the fifth set. It just rolls that way.”
Despite getting the win, Huntsville has had its share of struggles with errors this season, tonight was no different. The Lady Hornets lost points due to errors, they also made up for them with aces of their own.
In the final match, Grekstas totaled 16 kills, a team-high. She was matched with Adkins and junior hitter Chelsea Butler adding another 18 kills together. Sweat finished with four blocks as well.
“We’ve had games where we hardly miss any serves and then we have games where we miss a lot,” Hassell said. “Then we have games where we don’t get aced and it goes the other way. We just talk about putting it all together. Sometimes you have to give the ball to the setter or dump it in the doughnut and get ready to play defense. You don’t have to go for everything and end up with an error.”
As the regular season came to a close, Huntsville knows they will be in the playoffs. While it is uncertain who or when they will play, the Lady Hornets will be ready to battle.
