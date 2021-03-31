The Huntsville Lady Hornets are headed to regionals following a runner-up finish at this week’s District 16-5A tournament at Pine Dunes Golf Club in Frankston.
Lufkin managed to edge out the Lady Hornets for the league title, but Huntsville head coach Danny Leatherman notes that the experience was a valuable one for his team as they head into the postseason.
“It was a new experience for all of them except Sarah (Duncan),” he said. “She's the only one who's been to a district tournament like that where there is some pressure on her. We didn't handle it as well as I hope we would've but we learned a whole lot.
“Fortunately we did enough work on day one that we didn't have to really grind it out on day two, but that's something we're going to have to get a little bit better at — get a little more mentally tough — before we go to regionals.”
Sarah Duncan led the Lady Hornets with a total score of 191 during the two-day event, good for second-place overall and a first-team all-district selection. Samantha Doyle, Katie Pine, Camryn Langley and Kiera Smith earned second-team all-district honors, turning in scores of 226, 230, 233 and 233 this week, respectively.
When asked what has impressed him most about the team this season, Leatherman responded, ‘Their attitude.’
“They always have a really good attitude about it,” the coach added. “They probably aren't the most talented group we've ever had, but they're definitely one of the most hardworking groups we've had. They really get along, they enjoy playing and they want to do well.”
Next up for Huntsville is a trip to the Region II tournament, which is scheduled for April 19-20 at Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club.
