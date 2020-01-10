Marquera Jones and Kieyarra Franklin decided it was time to take over, and it couldn’t have worked out better for the Huntsville Lady Hornets.
The senior duo each poured in 11 points, and locked down Kingwood Park in the second half as Huntsville snagged a 45-33 victory Friday at Paul Bohan Gym.
“We have been working really hard this week and the girls had an intensive practice schedule this week,” head coach LaToya Bennett said. “They were really sore tonight, but they were able to put that behind them and pick it up in the second half.”
Both teams opened the game ice cold, with Kingwood Park taking an early 7-4 lead early in the first quarter. The Lady Hornets (14-5, 9-0 District 20-5A) were able to tighten the game, despite an aggressive defense by the Lady Panthers, after a coast-to-coast steal by Jones to end the first quarter down 11-9.
Kingwood Park (12-12, 7-2) would end the half up 20-15 following a 9-6 swing.
“We came out really slow and it was kind of disappointing, but we were able to get back into the game with good defense,” Franklin said. “I want to see better communication with our team and see us practice harder and play more consistently.”
Coming out of the half, Jones soared down the court for an open three, followed by a field goal from Franklin to tie the game at 20 points. Jones and Franklin would trade field goals for the remainder of the game.
Huntsville led the third quarter with a 16-9 advantage, followed with a 12-1 spread in the fourth to grab the win.
“I am really proud of their performance tonight,” Bennett added. “Franklin played very well on both sides of the ball and retaining information and communicating with her team.”
The Lady Hornets will return to the court Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they face Tomball at Paul Bohan Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.